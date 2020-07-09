OP wing for people with symptoms to start functioning at PVS Hospital

An outpatient wing will start operating at PVS Hospital shortly for people with COVID-19-like symptoms.

A decision to this effect was taken in a discussion held over videoconference by Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar and hospital authorities on Thursday. The move was aimed at controlling the rush at Ernakulam General Hospital in the wake of the decision to retain Government Medical College, Kalamasserry, as COVID Care Centre.

At present, the specialised treatments previously offered by the Government Medical College are being provided through the General Hospital where cardiology and the general medicine wings had to be closed earlier this week after a patient was found infected with the pandemic. The new decision is on account of the surge in patients and space constraints at the General Hospital.

The soon-to-be opened outpatient wing at PVS Hospital will be made accessible to those with serious pandemic symptoms. Those with minor symptoms can avail of the service of tele-medicine. Those who turn positive will be shifted to the Government Medical College and those who test negative but in need of specialised treatment will be moved to the General Hospital.