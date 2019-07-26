Kochi

One-way rule violators asked to regulate traffic

Checking being carried out on the Seaport-Airport Road at Kakkanad for one-way violation.

Checking being carried out on the Seaport-Airport Road at Kakkanad for one-way violation.  

more-in

Novel punishment for offenders

Violating the one-way rule will hitherto attract not just a fine but the offenders may have to do a bit of traffic duty as well!

The Motor Vehicles Department has introduced this novel punishment for motorists found violating the one-way restriction near the Children’s Home along the Seaport-Airport Road at Kakkanad.

Accident hotspot

This particular stretch has turned into an accident hotspot as motorists jump the one-way restriction to avoid driving an additional 50-odd metres for the U-turn. A car, which got involved in an accident in a similar way, still remains by the wayside.

The MVD officials have booked 40 vehicles, including a bus and a tipper, and slapped the offenders with fine on Thursday alone.

Besides, the offenders were put on traffic duty for a while in the hope that it would convince them of their folly after getting a first hand experience of the trouble caused by their lot. The drive was held on the direction of Ernakulam Regional Transport Officer Manoj Kumar. Motor vehicle inspector Dileep Kumar and assistant motor vehicle inspectors K.M. Aneesh and Abin Isaac participated in the drive.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Kochi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 26, 2019 4:34:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/one-way-rule-violators-asked-to-regulate-traffic/article28714696.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY