One-way rule violators asked to regulate traffic

Violating the one-way rule will hitherto attract not just a fine but the offenders may have to do a bit of traffic duty as well!

The Motor Vehicles Department has introduced this novel punishment for motorists found violating the one-way restriction near the Children’s Home along the Seaport-Airport Road at Kakkanad.

Accident hotspot

This particular stretch has turned into an accident hotspot as motorists jump the one-way restriction to avoid driving an additional 50-odd metres for the U-turn. A car, which got involved in an accident in a similar way, still remains by the wayside.

The MVD officials have booked 40 vehicles, including a bus and a tipper, and slapped the offenders with fine on Thursday alone.

Besides, the offenders were put on traffic duty for a while in the hope that it would convince them of their folly after getting a first hand experience of the trouble caused by their lot. The drive was held on the direction of Ernakulam Regional Transport Officer Manoj Kumar. Motor vehicle inspector Dileep Kumar and assistant motor vehicle inspectors K.M. Aneesh and Abin Isaac participated in the drive.