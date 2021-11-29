One more evictee dies without rehabilitation

One more person evicted for the connectivity of the Vallarpadam International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) died without being properly rehabilitated, here on Monday.

The deceased, identified as K. Francis, 68, had surrendered his house and more than 11 cents for the road connectivity of the project in 2008. He had since been living in a rented house at Ayyappankavu.

Though he was allotted 6 cents at Indira Nagar in Thuthiyoor, the plot wasn't fit for inhabiting. He will be laid to rest on Tuesday.

He is the 34th person to die without proper rehabilitation after being evicted. The demise draws attention to the demand for the yet unfulfilled demand of the coordination committee for the rehabilitation of evictees for the appointment of a rehabilitation officer.

The coordination committee urged the bureaucracy vying to acquire land for new development projects to look into the plight of the evictees for the ICTT project.