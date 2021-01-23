Kochi

One held for stealing antique, parts of buses

The North Police arrested a man on the charge of stealing batteries and spare parts of parked buses and bronze utensils from a house on SRM Road in the city.

The arrested man was identified as Ansar, 32, of Manapattiparambu near Kaloor. He was allegedly caught in CCTV images while stealing batteries and spare parts from a bus parked at Manapattiparambu on December 10.

Following this, the police reached his house but he gave them the slip and went into hiding. Later, he was arrested on Saturday.

On interrogation, he reportedly confessed to have stolen bronze utensils with antique value from a house that had been remaining closed for months since the family was away in Bengaluru. He reportedly sold the utensils in an antique shop at Cheranalloor.

The police recovered the utensils and batteries. He was produced in court and remanded.

