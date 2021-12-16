One held for sexually abusing, cheating woman

The Cheranalloor police on Thursday arrested a man accused of sexually abusing a woman by promising to secure her a makeup artist’s job in the movie industry and then cheating her of around ₹3.50 lakh.

The arrested man was identified as Suresh Kumar, 46, of Thiruvananthapuram. He allegedly sexually exploited the woman, a resident of Edappally, in lodges at various place in the guise of taking her to shooting locations. The accused also allegedly cheated the woman and her relatives of ₹3.50 lakh. He had gone into hiding since then.

He reportedly has similar cheating cases against him in police stations in various districts. A team led by Ernakulam Central Assistant Commissioner C. Jayakumar, Cheranalloor Inspector Vipin Kumar K.G., sub inspectors Santhosh Mon K.M., Vipin R.S., James T.X., and Eldho A.K., assistant sub inspectors Binu and Shibu George, senior civil police officer Sighosh, and civil police officers Nithin and Aneesh made the arrest.