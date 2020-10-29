Kochi

One arrested on charge of admission fraud

The North police on Wednesday arrested the key accused in a case in which a gang allegedly cheated job aspirants of ₹2 lakh by promising them admission to a course in a prominent nursing institution in the city.

The arrested was identified as Akhil, 26, of Kottayam. He was employed with a medical transcription firm at Palarivattom.

The police said that he masqueraded as a middleman and cheated job aspirants.

The nursing institution concerned got wind of the cheating being done using its name and lodged a petition with the police.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 29, 2020 1:30:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/one-arrested-on-charge-of-admission-fraud/article32967630.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY