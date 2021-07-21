Office space in Infopark to touch 1 crore sq.ft.

10 lakh sq.ft. more to be ready soon, creating 12,000 job opportunities

Infopark Kochi is on the cusp of touching 1 crore sq.ft. of office space by the end of this year.

The park currently has 92 lakh sq.ft. office space. Soon, about 10 lakh sq.ft. of space will be ready for new companies, creating another 12,000 job opportunities.

The furnishing of new office spaces is progressing at Infopark’s satellite campuses at Koratti and Cherthala parks as well, which is mainly for startups and small and medium entrepreneurs.

Some of the big companies in Infopark are now expanding their office space to satellite parks as well, a release issued here said.

The Caspian Techpark Campus, with three towers on 2.63 acres of land in Infopark Phase II, is in the final stages of construction. The first tower, providing 1.30 lakh sq.ft. of office space, will be completed by the first quarter of 2022. This 10-storey building will house IT, ITES, corporate and startup companies. It will have a total area of 4.50 lakh sq.ft. available to companies when the construction is over.

CloudScape Cyber Park, another major campus in Phase II, is also set to go operational. This project’s first phase will have 62,000 sq.ft. of fully equipped office space for small and medium IT enterprises, the release said.

IBS Software Services’ own IT campus in Kochi Infopark Phase I is in progress and the first phase is expected to be completed by the end of this year. With a total area of 4.21 acres with 6 lakh sq.ft. of office space, the campus will have a capacity of 6,000 jobs once all phases of the project are completed. It also features a theatre and an open roof cafeteria, the release said.