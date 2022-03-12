Nutrition of women and children in Ernakulam’s tribal and coastal belts in focus

Three-year-long programme, Food, Nutrition, Health, and Wash, to be rolled out on Monday

A three-year-long dedicated programme for improving the health and nutrition of women and children in 28 local bodies in the coastal and tribal belts of the district is set to be rolled out on Monday.

The programme, Food, Nutrition, Health, and Wash (FNHW), under the aegis of the National Rural Livelihood Mission is being implemented by the district Kudumbashree Mission with the support of the women’s chapter of the Ayurveda Medical Association. It will be run simultaneously in six other districts – Kasaragod, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Alappuzha.

Notwithstanding the enviable health index of the State, National Family Health Survey 5 found that women and children in these seven districts suffer from anaemia, obesity, and other lifestyle diseases apart from substance abuse. Under the programme, special attention will be given to families of neighbourhood group members, pregnant women and lactating mothers, children aged below two years, senior citizens, differently abled, and mentally challenged.

“We have trained 100 resource persons for conducting awareness classes on health and nutrition at the level of Community Development Societies in the coastal and tribal belts. Nutrition of mother and child in the first 1,000 days after delivery and menstrual hygiene are some of the topics to be covered under the programme. Awareness sessions against substance abuse will also be held alongside,” said Shine T. Money, District Programme Manager (Gender), Kudumbashree Mission.

A free health helpline will be set up using the number of Snehitha gender helpdesk of the Kudumbashree, where doctors will be available between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. Free medicines will be made available through local dispensaries. Food fests featuring nutritious food made using easily available leaves and vegetables will be organised.

“People’s hotels under Kudumbashree will feature such nutritious food at least one day a week. Besides, pamphlets and leaflets about the nutritional value of various fruits and vegetables will also be distributed through these hotels,” said Mr. Money.

The agriculture and animal husbandry initiatives of Kudumbashree will be roped in to implement the FNHW programme to bring about a change in the food habits of the members of neighbourhood groups.