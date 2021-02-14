Kochi

Nun found dead at Vazhakkala in Kochi

A middle-aged nun from a convent in the city was found dead at a quarry in Vazhakkala South late on Sunday evening.

Sister Jessina Thomas, 44, from Idukki was reported missing at noon from St. Thomas Convent. By evening, the police got information that a body was found at the quarry. It was identified as that of hers, the Thrikkakara police said.

A case of unnatural death has been registered. The cause for the death can be known only on Monday, when a post-mortem is expected to be done. She was reportedly under mental distress, the police added.

The body was shifted to Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery.

