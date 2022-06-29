Notices served on petrol pumps in Ernakulam for undersupply of fuel

The Legal Metrology department has issued notices to eight petrol pumps in Ernakulam district after it came across various shortcomings, including undersupply of fuel.

Inspections were held at 130 fuel stations as part of a State-wide consumer awareness initiative under the 100-day action plan of the State government. Officials found that six nozzles were not delivering the right quantity of fuel.

Inspections were also held at 6,838 institutions. Fuel station owners will be given time to rectify shortcomings, according to an official release.