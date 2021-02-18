Kochi

No politicisation of fest, says Minister

Culture Minister A.K. Balan on Wednesday said that the IFFK had not been politicised. The fest, taking place across four venues, had become a huge success already and such unfortunate controversies would be short-lived, he hoped.

He said that Salim Kumar, who kicked up a row over exclusion allegedly on the basis of political affiliation, was the chief guest of the North Paravur theatre complex inaugural event.

Earlier in the day, Hibi Eden, MP, and State legislators P.T. Thomas and T.J. Vinod accused the State government of politicising the festival.

The words of Shaji N. Karun, underscored their argument, they said.

