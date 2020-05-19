No new casein Wayanad

Wayanad heaved a sigh of relief on Tuesday as no fresh cases COVID-19 were reported in the district for the past four days.

So far four persons recovered from the disease. The COVID test results of 400 police officials in the district showed negative for the virus on Tuesday.

As many as 1,930 people, including 726 tribespeople, were under observation in the district. Seventeen patients were undergoing treatment and 16 others were under observation at the COVID hospital at Mananthavady.

Police station reopens

Meanwhile, the Mananthavady police station reopened on Tuesday after a gap of a week. The station had to be shifted to a nearby building after three of its officers tested positive on May 13.