No coronavirus impact on marine exports

The outbreak of novel coronavirus (nCoV) infection in Wuhan in China’s Hubei province had not affected Indian seafood exports to the country, said seafood exporters and the Marine Products Export Development Authority here on Thursday. They said the Hubei province formed a small part of the big country and seafood exports from India to China saw no noticeable impact.

The seafood exporters are in Kochi in connection with the three-day India International Seafood Fair that opens here on Friday. The official said the Chinese delegation would not be part of the three-day showpiece event of the Indian seafood industry. Their interests would be handled by their representatives in India, said Seafood Exporters’ Association of India president Jagdish Fofandi.

China continued to be a big market for Indian seafood, accounting for 16% of the exports during the last financial year. India exported seafood worth $6.73 billion (13.92 lakh tonnes) last financial year.