Nipah patient’s condition improves

The condition of the Nipah-positive patient recuperating at a private hospital has improved, a health bulletin here said. There has been no fever in the past 48 hours. The patient is walking and eating without assistance, the bulletin said.

The condition of patients at the isolation ward at the Government Medical College, Ernakulam, is stable. One person has been shifted to the ward and another to the intensive care unit.

Meanwhile, one of the contacts traced out of the 329 people who have had direct/ indirect contact with the patient has developed fever. The person from Alappuzha was admitted to the isolation ward at Alappuzha Medical College.

The point of care Nipah detection centre set up at the Ernakulam Medical College Hospital is providing quicker results and making further treatment easier. Ten more body fluid samples were collected from admitted patients on Tuesday. The five samples collected on Monday tested negative.