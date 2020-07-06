Nine more containment zones declared in Ernakulam

Nine containment zones have been declared in the district. They include Ward 58 (Konthuruthy) of the Kochi Corporation, Ward 18 of the Aluva municipality, Ward 6 of the Kalloorkad panchayat, Wards 3, 21 and 22 of the Pallipuram panchayat, Wards 3 and 4 of the Edathala panchayat and Ward 5 of the Keezhmad panchayat. Guidelines have been put in place for containment zones.

Stand-alone grocery stores are allowed to operate in containment zones between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., while supermarkets and multi-brand retail outlets will not be allowed. Banks will not be allowed to permit customers, but they can operate with minimum staff. Hospitals, clinics, labs, medical shops and petrol pumps can function within the zone. Sanitation workers, people on COVID-19 duty and those providing essential services will be exempted from movement restrictions.

People experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 have been advised to contact over phone the nearest primary health centre or the e-Sanjeevani telemedicine service. They should avoid a visit to the hospital till they have been given directions by the Health Department.

159 arrested

Strict action will be taken against people violating COVID-19 protocol or unnecessarily venturing outside from containment zones. For such violations in the district, 159 people have been arrested in connection with 213 cases. As many as 19 vehicles were confiscated.