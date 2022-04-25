NH Samiti alleges delay, paltry compensation for evictees

Authorities hope to complete land acquisition for NH 66 in another fortnight

The slower than expected pace of national highway (NH) development work in the Edappally-Ramanattukara corridor, which is due for being widened as a six-lane stretch, the alleged delay in handing over compensation and pre-conditions for constructing new buildings on either side are drawing flak.

The reported delay in taking the project ahead has been attributed to land acquisition hassles, including for what landowners say is official apathy in disbursing the rightful compensation to eligible people. “There are landowners who are yet to get compensation even after handing over all 14 documents that the Revenue department insists on. In addition, some key officials are not lending a sympathetic ear to people who air their grievances about land acquisition issues,” said Hashim Chendampilly, president of NH Samyukta Samara Samiti, which has been spearheading the agitation demanding lawfully fixed compensation for evictees.

The Samiti has been demanding rehabilitation or monetary compensation commensurate with the value of the land and buildings that people had to give up. “There are widespread instances of lowering compensation to people, including by deducting amounts under heads like salvage expenses. The body has filed a contempt of court case in this regard. Even worse, people who had surrendered their land for a 30-metre-wide NH three decades ago and were yet again forced to surrender land for the 45-metre NH, are being told to leave yet another 7.5-metre gap from the new NH alignment while rebuilding their houses and shops. This is far too cruel,” Mr. Chendampilly said.

The Samiti has been on the warpath, demanding comprehensive rehabilitation to families, traders, and others affected by the NH project.

Official sources said they hoped to complete land acquisition in the district in another fortnight and pay compensation in a month, for which an action plan has been readied. They attributed the delay to issues in getting documents from landowners.