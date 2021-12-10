New turn to row over Mass in Syro-Malabar Church

The controversy over the mode of celebrating the Mass in the Syro-Malabar Church - whether the priest must face the congregation in the initial part of the service or face the tabernacle (holy of holies) later in the service, as decided by the Synod of Bishops - took a new turn on Friday with the church, in a statement, saying that it had received a letter from the Vatican that an archdiocese could not be exempted from implementing the liturgical rules approved by the synod.

The unified way that has been approved by the synod is a combination of both the modes. The archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly, the Irinjalakuda diocese and Faridabad diocese preferred to go ahead with the priest facing the congregation from November 28. This was after the Bishops of these dioceses issued dispensation from following the new format invoking Canon 1538, a law which allows exemption.

The Athiroopatha Samrakshana Samithi, which has been fighting the synod decision, claimed that there was no mention of the cancellation of the dispensation in any letters received from the Vatican. The samithi said any decision for dispensation was taken with the blessings of the Pope and that the reports about its cancellation were false.

The samithi's public relations officer, Father Jose Vailikodath, said the practice of priests facing the congregation dated back over 50 years. The synod did not consult priests and the laity while deciding for a mix of both the modes of Mass, he said.