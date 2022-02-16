New Principal for Maharaja’s College
KOCHI
The Higher Education Department has appointed Dr. V. Anil as the Principal of Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam.
He was Principal of Government Brennen College, Thalassery. Dr. Mercy Joseph, who was Principal of Maharaja’s College, has been appointed as Principal of Government Victoria College, Palakkad, according to an official order issued on Wednesday.
Dr. Mathew George, Principal of Government Victoria College, has been promoted as Deputy Director, College Education Directorate, Kottayam. He is a former Principal of Maharaja’s College.
