New members of civic bodies to take oath on Dec. 21

The oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected members of the civic bodies will be held on December 21.

The function will be held as per the COVID-19 protocol. Those who would like to attend will have to register their names. Special counters will be set up at the office of the civic bodies.

The programme will start at 10 a.m. In grama panchayats, the senior-most member will take the oath first. That member will administer the oath to the remaining members in the order of their respective wards. The senior-most member will preside over the inaugural meeting of the elected members.

District Collector S. Suhas will administer the oath to the members of Kochi Corporation and Ernakulam District Panchayat.

A decision on the chairperson for corporation and municipalities will be taken on December 28. The election of their deputies will be held in the afternoon while the president of the block panchayats and grama panchayats concerned will be held on December 30. The vice-president for these local bodies will be elected in the afternoon.