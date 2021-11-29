New chief for Southern Naval Command

Vice Admiral M.A. Hampiholi, at present Commandant of the Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala, Kannur, will take over as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command, Kochi, on Tuesday.

At an official ceremony at the command headquarters, the outgoing FOC-in-C, Vice Admiral Chawla will hand over the charge to Vice Admiral Hampiholi.

Vice Admiral Chawla, who assumed charge as head of the command in July, 2018, is superannuating from service.

Vice Admiral Hampiholi has specialised in anti-submarine warfare and has commanded frontline warships, including missile frigate INS Talwar. As a Rear Admiral, he had worked as Flag Officer Sea Training at the Southern Naval Command. Upon promotion to the rank of Vice Admiral, he functioned as Director General of Naval Operations.