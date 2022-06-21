New barge from KSINC

‘Amrita’ oil barge from the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) is ready for service. The barge has a capacity to carry 300 tonnes of materials. The barge has been built for transporting furnace oil from Kochi to the Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited. The barge will also help in transporting hazardous materials on waterways. The barge has been built at a cost of ₹4.5 crore at the KSINC yard.