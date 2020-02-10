nCoV: two more in quarantine

Two more persons have been placed under home quarantine for 28 days after it was found that they had visited the coronavirus affected regions in China. At the same time, nine have been released from home quarantine. As many as 313 persons are currently under home quarantine in the district.

A patient has been shifted to the isolation ward at Government Medical College, Kalamassery. A sample of the patient’s body fluid was sent for testing to the National Institute of Virology at Alappuzha on Sunday.

Meanwhile, there were fewer telephone calls to the District Control Room for coronavirus on Sunday. However, there are issues of people in the neighbourhood ostracising those under home quarantine. No one under home quarantine has been infected, the District Medical Office clarified.

Quarantine is part of a public safety step, and those placed under this safety net sacrifice their freedom of movement for the safety of others. Hence, it is important to ensure that people in quarantine are comfortable, said a statement from the office.

The District Control Room is offering counselling for those under home quarantine, and counsellors have so far spoken to 54 persons.