Navy’s skills on show at Op demo in Kochi

Event offers insight into operations at sea

Military precision, skills, and armed operations were on show at the Navy’s Operations Demonstration (Op Demo), which was organised by the Southern Naval Command (SNC) as part of Navy Week - 2021 celebrations on the backwaters off Rajendra Maidan and Marine Drive on Saturday evening.

The event offered an insight into operations at sea. Governor Arif Mohammad Khan was the chief guest. Vice Admiral M.A. Hampiholi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, hosted the event.

The 90-minute demonstration got under way with MARCOS (Marine Commandos) carrying out simulated combat beach reconnaissance and assault, using inflatable watercraft. They showcased operations launched from air and water such as SAR (search and rescue) and slithering ops, simulation of VBSS (visit, board, search, and seizure) and helobatics by advanced light helicopter (ALH) and Chetak helicopters. The commandos also undertook demolition of an offshore enemy installation.

Fixed wing aircraft Dornier, anti-submarine warfare helicopter Sea King 42 B, indigenously manufactured surveillance and search and rescue helicopter ALH, and the old warhorse, Chetak helicopters, participated in a single-line formation flypast.

Subsequently, seven ships of the Command undertook various demonstrations, which included simulated firing of guns and helicopter-landing demos on the deck of a ship. The participating ships included guided missile destroyer INS Kochi, sail training ship INS Tarangini, training ships INS Shardul and INS Sujata, survey ship INS Sarvekshak, and fast-attack crafts INS Kabra and INS Kalpeni.

Specially trained sniffer dogs of the Navy’s explosive ordnance disposal team demonstrated their special capability of detecting an explosive device and disposing it off safely.

A continuity drill performed by a 30-men contingent from INS Dronachraya showcased precise discipline and skills in weapon handling. The display concluded with a Beating Retreat by the Naval Band and the ceremonial Sunset ceremony with the rendition of ‘Abide With Me’ tune.

Earlier in the day, Vice Admiral Hampiholi laid a wreath at the Naval War Memorial at the Naval Base.