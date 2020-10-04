Kochi

Navy's glider with two on board crashes in Kochi

The mangled power-hand glider which crashed in Kochi   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A glider aircraft of Indian Navy crashed near Mattancherry BOT bridge, located a stone's throw away from the Kochi Naval Airport, critically injuring an officer and sailor on board.

The power-hand glider which was on a regular training sortie, crashed into the area opposite the walkway near the bridge.

The crew were extracted from the debris and rushed to INS Sanjivani, the hospital in the Southern Naval Command, by Navy personnel, official sources said.

The cause of accident can be ascertained only after detailed enquiry, they added.

The glider was attached to INS Garuda, Naval Air Station of the Southern Naval Command, Kochi.

The police said that the crash occurred at around 6.50 am. The official statement of the Navy will be recorded shortly, they said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 4, 2020 9:16:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/navys-glider-with-two-on-board-crashes-in-kochi/article32764609.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story