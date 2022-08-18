Navy sailor booked under POCSO in Kochi

Accused remanded in judicial custody

Accused remanded in judicial custody

The Kochi city police on Thursday arrested a navy sailor for allegedly sexually abusing a minor girl.

The arrested was identified as Hansraj, 26, of Alwar, Rajasthan. He was staying in Kochi with his wife and child.

Kannamaly police sources said that the incident took place when the wife of the accused was away. Following this, he reportedly befriended and sexually abused the girl who subsequently became pregnant.

The police were alerted by the hospital authorities when the girl was taken there. He was booked under the POCSO Act. Later, he was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.