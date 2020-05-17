Navy gets portable WISKs

Naval hospital Sanjivani, based at the Southern Naval Command in Kochi, received Walk-in Sample Kiosks (WISK) of the kind introduced by Government Medical College, Ernakulam, for safe collection of swabs from suspected COVID-19 patients on Friday.

WISK was customised by the Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL), the only DRDO lab in Kerala, to suit naval requirements under the supervision of a team of doctors at the medical college and the Health authorities.

The kiosks were handed over to Surgeon Commodore Arti Sarin, Command Medical Officer (CMO), Southern Naval Command, by NPOL scientist Sameer Abdul Azeez and his team.

WISK provides physical and psychological support to Health staff during swab collection and more importantly saves PPE consumption. The Navy’s suggestion of WISKs being portable for compatibility in ambulance and helicopters was also incorporated in its design.

The cost-effective design, using low-cost materials, configures the product as “knock-down kits”, which are easy to transport as multiple units, requiring lower transit space envelopes. The product is easy to assemble at site, has better internal air circulation, and can be installed outdoors also. It is also designed keeping Indian anthropometric parameters in mind, thereby enhancing the ergonomics.

A demonstration of WISK was conducted at INS Garuda airfield by dismantling and loading WISK in a helicopter. Subsequently, at INHS Sanjivani, a team of doctors from the medical college and the District Health Administration in-charge of Corona care shared their experience of managing COVID-19.