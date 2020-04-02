Navy fabricates 3D face shields

The Naval Aircraft Yard, Kochi, fabricated 3D face shields for use by healthcare officials to augment the ongoing efforts at the Southern Naval Command against COVID-19.
The face shields, post-prototype testing and clearance by the Naval Hospital in Kochi — INHS Sanjeevani — have been handed over to the authorities in Kochi and additionally to the Naval Aviation Headquarters in Goa towards ensuring adequate preparedness for Navy personnel. The shields were fabricated using indigenous solutions and available open source designs with considerable cost saving utilising the 3D printing facility set up at the Naval Aircraft Yard last year.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.