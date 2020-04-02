Navy fabricates 3D face shields

The Naval Aircraft Yard, Kochi, fabricated 3D face shields for use by healthcare officials to augment the ongoing efforts at the Southern Naval Command against COVID-19.

The face shields, post-prototype testing and clearance by the Naval Hospital in Kochi — INHS Sanjeevani — have been handed over to the authorities in Kochi and additionally to the Naval Aviation Headquarters in Goa towards ensuring adequate preparedness for Navy personnel. The shields were fabricated using indigenous solutions and available open source designs with considerable cost saving utilising the 3D printing facility set up at the Naval Aircraft Yard last year.