Navy, Coast Guard honour medical personnel

The Indian Navy honoured doctors and other Health staff engaged in combating COVID-19 at the Ernakulam General Hospital on Sunday morning. Members of the armed forces thanked them for their selfless service.

Three naval officers, including Surgeon Commodore Arti Sarin, Command Medical Officer, Southern Naval Command, presented bouquets and flowers to Health personnel, thanking them for their efforts to maintain Ernakulam as a green zone. A Chetak helicopter showered flowers on the hospital premises, while aircraft and other choppers flew past.

At 7.30 p.m., illuminated naval ships fired flares in solidarity with Health personnel on the Marine Drive waterfront.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) too joined in, anchoring its illuminated ships off the Fort Kochi beach front at the same time. Coast Guard personnel visited hospitals to affirm their solidarity with medical professionals.

ICG personnel also undertook community interaction programmes on precautions to be taken, to educate mariners, especially the fishermen community and officials of the port and other agencies.

ICG units have been assisting local bodies in distributing food to the poor as well as migrant labourers across the State, especially at Veli in Thiruvananthapuram, official sources said.