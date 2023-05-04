HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NATPAC suggests two plans to decongest Vyttila

Agency for construction of flyovers alongside the metro viaduct in the SA Road-Thripunithura direction or a 3-km-long corridor from Champakkara to Elamkulam

May 04, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - KOCHI

John L. Paul
Despite the PWD (NH wing) constructing a six-lane flyover in 2021, chaos prevails at Vyttila Junction during peak hours.

Despite the PWD (NH wing) constructing a six-lane flyover in 2021, chaos prevails at Vyttila Junction during peak hours. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) has submitted two proposals to the State government to decongest Vyttila Junction on the Edappally-Aroor NH 66 Bypass, where chaos rules the roost despite the PWD (NH wing) constructing a six-lane flyover in 2021.

This comes close on the heels of NATPAC opening its Kochi regional office a month ago. The first proposal is to construct a pair of flyovers on either side of the Kochi metro viaduct that crosses the junction in the SA Road-Thripunithura direction. It will ensure seamless traffic in the east-west direction, lessening hold-ups beneath the flyover, where vehicles from six roads converge, official sources said.

The second proposal envisages an around 3-km-long, at-grade-cum-elevated corridor that begins from Champakkara and ends at Elamkulam through the road that abuts the backwaters. It will help divert traffic in the east-west direction from Vyttila. The estimate for the two proposals is expected to be finalised in a month’s time, it is learnt.

Myopic planning by the PWD had been attributed to chaos at the junction, where a two-lane road beneath the flyover is lying unused, while vehicles from different sides are being diverted through other corridors by the traffic police. The PWD’s assurance in 2021 of kick-starting the second-phase development work at the junction to unwind the chaos is yet to materialise.

NATPAC is also expected to shortly announce a project to decongest Collectorate Junction. The construction of a flyover over Seaport-Airport Road is among the plans being considered.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.