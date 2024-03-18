Mystery over ‘Aluva abduction’ grows even as police arrest two

March 18, 2024 10:41 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam Rural police on Monday recorded the arrest of two persons who were in their custody for the alleged involvement in the suspected abduction of three persons in an SUV from near the Aluva railway station the previous morning.

The arrested were identified as Riyas and Anwar, both residents of Kollam. They were allegedly involved in hiring the SUV for the suspected abduction. They were nabbed from the Ernakulam-Thrissur border. However, mystery continues both about the identity of the abductors and the abductees.

A sub-inspector attached to the Pathanamthitta Armed Reserve Camp had reportedly hired the SUV. The vehicle was then reportedly hired from him by Riyas and Anwar and lend it to the suspected gang.

A department-level inquiry will be held against the sub-inspector concerned who had reportedly claimed that he had hired the vehicle for a friend returning from the Middle East. Reportedly, the Pathanamthitta District Police Chief has ordered the DySP to conduct a probe and submit a report.

The vehicle, which was found abandoned at Kaniyapuram in Thiruvananthapuram, was handed over to the Aluva police after forensic examinations.

A senior official with the Ernakulam Rural Police said that the alleged abductors and abductees were known to each other and that financial transactions between the two parties were probably behind the whole episode. More accused were involved and the abductees were already free but were remaining hidden for some reason, he said.

Interestingly, the police had so far received no complaint about the alleged abduction leaving the whole incident mysterious. Incidentally, in a similar ‘abduction’ reported in the Rural police limits a few days ago, the ‘abductee’ had declined to lodge a complaint.

Meanwhile, a team from the Aluva police has left for Thiruvananthapuram. They would also extend their investigation to Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts as well before returning.