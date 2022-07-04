MVD seizes autorickshaw without fitness certificate

Special Correspondent July 04, 2022 21:14 IST

It was being used to ferry students to two schools

Personnel of the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) seized an autorickshaw that did not have fitness certificate, which was being used to ferry 14 students at a time to two schools in Muvattupuzha, on Monday. It was also found that the vehicle did not have doors on both sides and that its driver Shibu drove the vehicle with much difficulty with an injured leg. The students were on Monday taken to the two schools in MVD’s vehicle while the principals were directed to make alternative arrangements to take the students back home. The MVD personnel led by G. Anantakrishnan, Enforcement RTO (Ernakulam), inspected a total of around 100 vehicles that were taking students to different schools in the district. Stern action would be taken against operators of ill-maintained vehicles and those that were rashly driven, he said.



