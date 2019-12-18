Kochi

MVD collects ₹8.3 lakh as fine from motorists

more-in

The Motor Vehicles Department in the district on Wednesday collected ₹8.32 lakh as fine from motorists who were found to have been not following traffic rules.

The violations detected were mostly those of not wearing seat belts, sticking of tinted films on car windows, non-use of helmets by two-wheeler riders, and buses plying without door shutters.

The officials fined 400 two-wheeler riders for not wearing helmets, 139 motorists for not wearing seat belts and 24 cars for using cooling films on windows. There were also four stage carriers without door shutters, 19 vehicles with air horns.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kochi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 18, 2019 11:52:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/mvd-collects-83-lakh-as-fine-from-motorists/article30342258.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY