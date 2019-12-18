MVD collects ₹8.3 lakh as fine from motorists

The Motor Vehicles Department in the district on Wednesday collected ₹8.32 lakh as fine from motorists who were found to have been not following traffic rules.
The violations detected were mostly those of not wearing seat belts, sticking of tinted films on car windows, non-use of helmets by two-wheeler riders, and buses plying without door shutters.
The officials fined 400 two-wheeler riders for not wearing helmets, 139 motorists for not wearing seat belts and 24 cars for using cooling films on windows. There were also four stage carriers without door shutters, 19 vehicles with air horns.
