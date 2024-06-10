Motorcyclist fatally knocked down by car at Varapuzha

A motorcyclist was fatally knocked down from behind by a car that went out of control at Varapuzha along National Highway 66 in the early morning hours of Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Nawaz Khader, 48, of Edappally. The driver of the car also sustained serious injuries in the collision and remains admitted in the Intensive Care Unit of a private hospital. The victim was heading towards Varapuzha from Edappally when the accident occurred.

It is suspected that the driver of the car probably dozed off behind the wheel though it is yet to be confirmed. The Varapuzha police have registered a case under IPC Section 304A (causing death by negligence).