‘Mothertongues’ at Pepper House

‘Mothertongues’, a contemporary painting exhibition by 12 artists, including one from Israel, began at Pepper House, Fort Kochi, on Saturday.

Curated by Jones Benny John, the show features works by Aami Atmaja, Boshudhara Mukherjee, Devi Seetharam, K. L. Leon, Manu Sharma, Meydad Eliyahu, Rajyashri Goody, Saju Kunhan, Saranya Murthi, Saubiya Chasmawala, Vipin Dhanurdharan and Vivek Sebastian.

The show deals with the disappearance of homogeneous or static cultures into the realm of myth with the world becoming smaller. The exhibition will conclude on November 22. It is open for the public from 10 a.m. to 7.30 p.m. daily.