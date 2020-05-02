Kochi

Most migrants unsure of return

1,111 workers board train to Odisha from Aluva

Of the 1,111 workers who boarded the train to Odisha from Aluva, some are convinced they will not return while others, like Gangadhar S., a construction worker, are unsure. He had moved here only a few months ago, he said, while standing in line to get his ID card verified and temperature checked before he gets his ticket issued.

Santosh who worked as a painting help near the Ernakulam Junction railway station is convinced that he will look for work on farmlands close to home, in a village near Behrampur, Odisha, rather than return to Ernakulam.

Padmanabh, who is returning to his family in Behrampur, lugs a sack and a backpack into which all his belongings - utensils, clothes and a bucket - have managed to fit. He was carrying them back, unsure of whether he would return at all, said he.

Rajendra Naik from Odisha said workers who could afford the ticket fare had been able to return. In most cases, contractors had not helped out, he said. The workers’ refrain, however, while waving to police and district administration officials on the platform, was thank you.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 2, 2020 11:02:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/most-migrants-unsure-of-return/article31491489.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY