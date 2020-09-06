‘Moplah rioters’ not freedom fighters: report

ICHR member Issac seeks removal of Malabar Rebellion leaders from martyrs list

A report submitted to the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) in 2016 had recommended the removal of the Wagon Tragedy victims and Malabar Rebellion leaders Ali Musliyar and Variamkunnath Ahmad Haji, and Haji’s two brothers from a book on martyrs of India’s freedom struggle. The report sought the removal of names of 387 ‘Moplah rioters’ from the list of martyrs.

The book, Dictionary of Martyrs: India’s Freedom Struggle 1857-1947, was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week.

Martyrs from the south

C.I. Issac, an ICHR member, submitted the 2016 report to the Council, recommending the deletion of the names when the fifth volume, covering martyrs of the freedom struggle from south India, came up for review.

The report, accessed by The Hindu, describes Haji as the “notorious Moplah Riot leader” and a “hardcore criminal,” who “killed innumerable innocent Hindu men, women, and children during the 1921 Moplah Riot, and deposited their bodies in a well, locally known as Thoovoor Kinar”.

Haji was arrested by the army, tried by an army court and shot dead on January 20, 1922, the report said.

The ICHR recently constituted a three-member committee, including Mr. Issac, to review the entries in the dictionary, including those of Haji and Ali Musliyar.

The review report said, “Almost all the Moplah outrages were communal. They were against Hindu society and done out of sheer intolerance. Thus, the following names should be deleted from the yet-to-be published project.” Mr. Issac is also the vice-president of the Bharatiya Vichara Kendram.

‘For taking part in riots’

“None of those who died in the Wagon Tragedy were freedom fighters of India as they hoisted the Khilafat flag and established Khilafat and Khilafat courts for a brief period. They were arrested by the army for participating in riots. Around 10 Hindus who participated in the riots too are on the list of persons to be removed from the dictionary,” said Mr. Issac.

The British convicted the rioters after proper trial. While some were hanged to death, some died in jail and some others in hospitals. These dead were never recognised as freedom fighters elsewhere, he added.