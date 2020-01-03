Moolampilly evictee dies waiting for rehabilitation

Ammini Narayanan, 75, died on Wednesday, awaiting the High Court’s verdict on her right to obtain land after she became a victim of the evictions for the Vallarpadam International Container Terminal project in 2008.

Ammini’s family was among the 316 families evicted under the Moolampilly rehabilitation package. They had to give up their land for the project. About 50 of them were provided 4 cents of land in Thuthiyur, which proved to be marshy land where they could not build a safe house. Ammini and her son were living in rented houses. She is among the 27 who died while waiting for rehabilitation after being evicted.