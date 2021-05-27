Model fishery village to come up at Chellanam

Projects worth ₹18 crore to be implemented to fight inundation

A model fishery village would be set up at flood-hit Chellanam under the aegis of the Fisheries Department and projects worth ₹18 crore would be implemented for fighting inundation. The decisions were taken at a meeting convened by Ministers P. Rajeeve and Saji Cherian here on Thursday.

A development package worth ₹5,000 crore would also be implemented in the coastal village in five years, said Mr. Cherian, Minister for Fisheries.

Earlier, a team of people’s representatives and officials, led by Mr. Rajeeve and Mr. Cherian, visited the flood-affected areas in the village.

The meeting authorised Sheikh Pareeth, Managing Director of the Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation, to prepare a project report. A supervisory committee headed by Mr. Rajeeve and another technical committee headed by Mr. Pareeth were also constituted.

The meeting has also decided to implement the earlier announced projects for the coastal area in a time-bound manner.

The meeting was attended by Hibi Eden, MP; K.J. Maxi and K.N. Unnikrishnan, MLAs.; Ullas Thomas, president, Ernakulam District Panchayat; P.D. Prasad, president, Chellanam panchayat; S. Suhas, District Collector; Mr. Pareeth; Sub Collector Haris Rasheed and S. Shajahan, Deputy Collector.

Forum’s demand

Meanwhile, office-bearers of the Chellanam Kochi Janakeeya Vedi, who are on a relay hunger strike demanding steps for addressing flooding in the area, demanded a permanent solution to the issue.

A petition in this regard was submitted to the Ministers. It suggested rehabilitation, and not relocation of residents.

The organisation demanded that sand and other materials excavated during the deepening of the Kochi shipping channel be used at Chellanam.

The other demands of the organisation included construction of sea walls, desilting of canals and drains, and laying of groins.

The organisation also called for priority vaccination of villagers.