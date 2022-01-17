Kochi

M.K. Prasad, noted ecologist and ‘Save Silent Valley’ campaigner, passes away

M.K. Prasad, who had served as the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Calicut University, was at the forefront of environmental protection activities in the State. He had played a crucial role in creating public awareness across the State for protecting the verdant forests of Silent Valley during the early 70s.

He had also participated in the ‘Save Silent Valley’ campaign, which is considered as the first popular campaign for protecting a forest ecosystem in the State.

Mr. Prasad had also led the popular science movement, ‘Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishath’, which had undertaken campaigns for popularisation of science in everyday life.

He had also led the preparation of the People's Biodiversity Registry in the local bodies of Ernakulam district much before the Kerala State Biodiversity Board taking up the initiative.

Prof. Prasad was earlier infected with COVID. He is survived by his wife Sherly, former Principal of the Ernakulam Maharaja's College, and two children, Amal and Anjana.


