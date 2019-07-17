Minorities panel urges panchayat to join efforts to contain sea erosion

The Kerala State Commission for Minorities (KSCM) has said that the local body in Chellanam should join the efforts to ease the difficulties faced by people affected by severe sea erosion in the panchayat. KSCM Chairman P.K. Haneefa, who visited the coastal village on Tuesday, said a report on the situation in Chellanam would be submitted to the government with recommendations after wider consultations and a study of the problem.

Commission members Mohammed Faizal and Bindu M. Thomas accompanied the chairman, and met people from different walks of life. They visited Bazaar, Companyppady and Velankanni, the most seriously affected areas.

Mr. Haneefa said the canals in the panchayat should be desilted at the earliest to allow water to flow out quickly so that frequent flooding could be avoided.

He said the houses close to the sea appeared to be in serious danger. They could be destroyed any time by the high waves washing over the geotextile bags placed along the coast.

Chellanam panchayat vice president K.D. Prasad said the desilting of canals was being taken up on an emergency basis by the Revenue and Irrigation Departments as the panchayat was entrusted with the responsibility of clearing the canals. The Chellanam Vijayan Canal (Puthenthodu) and Uppathumkadu Canal are being desilted and the tender for the works concluded.

Paschima Kochi Theera Samrakshana Samiti convenor T.A. Dalphine said around 430 houses in Chellanam faced serious threat from sea incursion. Jinson Veluthamannungal, a resident, said the geotextiles tube work was only temporary and demanded more permanent measures.

Geotextile tubes are being erected along the coast even as the Irrigation and Revenue Department authorities have set up around 3,000 sand geotextile bags to deal with the present condition of the sea in the rainy season.