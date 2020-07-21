Minorities Commission to seek report on Chellanam

Peeved at the reported non-compliance with its order for alleviating the miseries of Chellanam residents, the Kerala State Minorities Commission has decided to intervene in the matter.

Several areas of the coastal village were inundated, while houses and other structures were damaged in the past few days in sea erosion. Moreover, heavy flooding has hit normal life in the village, which is reeling under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Commission had on December 16 last year asked the Irrigation Department Secretary to implement a series of measures to protect the village from sea erosion and to ensure proper living conditions for its residents. Commission Chairman P.K. Haneefa issued the order on a petition filed by M.J. Immanuel, president of the Kerala Catholic Youth Movement.

The petitioner had submitted that the sea wall from Fort Kochi to West Chellanam had been damaged, resulting in seawater intrusion into habitations. The project for laying geotextile tubes is also incomplete in the area, the petitioner had pointed out.

The Commission had visited the village on July 16 last year before issuing the order. In its order, the Commission had directed the department to constitute an expert committee for suggesting scientific solutions to sea erosion. It had also sought steps for desilting drains and canals and removal of garbage from the area, so that seawater entering households is drained effectively. While issuing the order, the Commission had directed the Irrigation Department Secretary to file a compliance report in four months. However, even seven months after the Commission issued its directive, the woes of Chellanam residents remain unattended. The Commission will seek a compliance report from the Irrigation Department Secretary on the orders issued for the betterment of life in the village, Mr. Haneefa said, while responding to developments in the area.

Though the pandemic situation had affected the functioning of the commission, it will initiate immediate steps for the implementation of its order in view of the plight of Chellanam residents, the Chairman said.