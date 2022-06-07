Minister urges spices exporters to maintain high standards

India’s brand of spices should shine globally, says Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal at a stall exhibiting indigenous toys during his visit to CSEZ to inaugurate Amrit Tower in Kochi on Monday. | Photo Credit: B. MURALIKRISHNAN

India’s brand of spices should shine globally, says Piyush Goyal

The Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, asked the spice exporters to strive to maintain the highest standard in production, processing, and value addition to sustain growth in the sector.

The Minister was interacting with representatives of spice farmers and exporters at the Spices Board here. Mr. Goyal urged the spice community to ensure that India’s brand of spices shine globally, which would help the growers across the country.

Marine exports

Speaking to media persons at the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), the Minister said that the country’s aim was to double marine product exports from more than ₹50,000 crore to ₹1 lakh crore within the next five years.

He said the target could be achieved through sustainable fishing, ensuring quality and variety, promoting coastal shipping and aquaculture, and by supporting the entire fisheries ecosystem. Earlier, the Minister also held discussions with fishermen from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karnataka.

Amrit Tower

Mr. Goyal had, earlier in the day, inaugurated the Amrit Tower and Zero Liquid Discharge Plant at the Cochin Special Economic Zone (CSEZ) on Monday, said a Press Information Bureau communication.

The modern office space to encourage budding entrepreneurs in the CSEZ has been named Amrit Tower to commemorate the 75th year of independence, the communication added.