Minister, SHRC seek report on youth’s death in accident

Water Resources Minister K. Krishnankutty has sought a report on the death of a youth, Yedulal, on the road near the Palarivattom Metro Station on Thursday.

Water Resources Secretary B. Asokan has been asked to get the report from District Collector S. Suhas.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered by the Collector. Additional District Magistrate K. Chandrasekharan Nair has been given the responsibility.

The Collector sought reports from both the Public Works Department and the Kerala Water Authority. He asked them to rectify the pipeline leak and repair the road immediately.

Meanwhile, State Human Rights Commission Chairman Antony Dominic has sought a report from the KWA. He wanted the report to reach his office by January 14, when the case will be taken up at a sitting in Aluva.

The Commission took up the case based on media reports. Media reports indicated that the KWA had dug up the road for maintenance of a water pipeline, said a SHRC statement.