Minister inspects Kochi flyovers

Minister for Public Works G. Sudhakaran inspected progress of black topping works on Vyttila and Kundannur flyovers and also the work to rebuild the crack-ridden Palarivattom flyover, on Friday.
He said the pier caps, girders and deck of Palarivattom flyover could have been rebuilt by now, but for contractor bodies approaching the HC seeking load test. He called to end what he termed as a malicious campaign against the reconstruction of structures .
The Government had in September revised the deadline to complete the twin six lane flyovers at Vyttila and Kundannur as December. This was in the wake of the Covid crisis and delay being encountered in completing applying mastic asphalt layer on the two structures.
Official sources said that works to repair potholes on either side of the Palarivattom flyover will be completed tonight. Traffic regulation measures will take effect from Sunday, on a trial basis.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath