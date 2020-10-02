Minister inspects Kochi flyovers

Minister for Public Works G. Sudhakaran inspected progress of black topping works on Vyttila and Kundannur flyovers and also the work to rebuild the crack-ridden Palarivattom flyover, on Friday.

He said the pier caps, girders and deck of Palarivattom flyover could have been rebuilt by now, but for contractor bodies approaching the HC seeking load test. He called to end what he termed as a malicious campaign against the reconstruction of structures .

The Government had in September revised the deadline to complete the twin six lane flyovers at Vyttila and Kundannur as December. This was in the wake of the Covid crisis and delay being encountered in completing applying mastic asphalt layer on the two structures.

Official sources said that works to repair potholes on either side of the Palarivattom flyover will be completed tonight. Traffic regulation measures will take effect from Sunday, on a trial basis.