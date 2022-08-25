Minister inaugurates Andhakarathodu bridge
KIIFB approves ₹43.87 crore for Pizhala-Kadamakudy bridge
Fifty per cent of PWD roads will be resurfaced using Bitumen Macadam and Bitumen Concrete (BMBC) method before the State government’s tenure ends, to ensure their durability, Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.
He was speaking after the online inauguration of a bridge across Andhakarathodu in Thripunithura on Thursday. Existing roads have to be maintained better in tandem with construction of new roads and improved drainage, he said.
Pizhala bridge
The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has approved ₹43.87 crore for the Pizhala-Kadamakudy bridge.
The 383-metre bridge, having 14 spans, over the Periyar will have 11-metre width. The bridge will pave the way to reducing congestion in the region and on the nearby national highway, said K.N. Unnikrishnan, MLA.
The land acquisition process for the bridge will begin shortly.
