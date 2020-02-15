Minister flays MLA

Minister for Tourism Kadakampally Surendran on Saturday alleged that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG)’s report that the police had bypassed statutory norms of fiscal probity to acquire pricey equipment at questionable rates using Central funds earmarked for modernisation projects might have been leaked before it was tabled in the Assembly.

He accused Congress MLA P.T. Thomas of having revealed the findings in the report in a planned manner before the Assembly. Mr. Thomas had presented it without mentioning that it was from the CAG’s report, he alleged.

The Minister said that Chief Secretary Tom Jose had only echoed the government opinion by saying that the report might have been leaked before presenting it before the Assembly.