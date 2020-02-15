Minister flays MLA

Minister for Tourism Kadakampally Surendran on Saturday alleged that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG)’s report that the police had bypassed statutory norms of fiscal probity to acquire pricey equipment at questionable rates using Central funds earmarked for modernisation projects might have been leaked before it was tabled in the Assembly.
He accused Congress MLA P.T. Thomas of having revealed the findings in the report in a planned manner before the Assembly. Mr. Thomas had presented it without mentioning that it was from the CAG’s report, he alleged.
The Minister said that Chief Secretary Tom Jose had only echoed the government opinion by saying that the report might have been leaked before presenting it before the Assembly.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.