Migration from unaided to govt. schools continues

Financial crisis induced by pandemic cited as key reason

Migration of students from unaided sector to government schools in Ernakulam continues even after four months into the new academic year.

Official data available with the General Education Department showed that nearly 150 students had left unaided schools to join classes from 1 to 10 in government schools between July 20 and September 25. Even though the department does not ask parents to mention the reason for joining a government or aided school, its officials said that the financial crisis induced by the pandemic remained a key reason for the continuing migration from unaided streams to government schools.

Many parents were unable to remit the fees after losing their jobs following the outbreak of COVID-19. A section of the unaided schools had witnessed protests by parents demanding reduction in fees in view of the ongoing crisis, they said.

The data revealed that there was a dip in the enrolment of students in classes 1 to 10 in the recognised unaided schools in Ernakulam in the new academic year compared to 2019-20. The difference in the head count was about 1,300. The enrolment recorded an increase to the tune of 1,500 in government schools in 2020-21 compared to the previous academic year. The enrolment in aided schools went up by nearly 720 students in 2020-21 compared to 2019-20.

Parents shifting their children to government schools pointed out that the decision had eased their financial burden. While the tuition fee in an unaided school for a term may vary from ₹3,000 to ₹7,500 and above without bus fee, government schools collect only ₹100 as Parent Teacher Association (PTA) fund from students admitted in classes 1 to 8 while the corresponding figure for students in classes 9 and 10 was 150. Students belonging to the SC/ST streams are exempted from remitting the PTA fund.

Infrastructural facilities in select government schools have also caught the attention of parents. They are also vocal about the quality of teachers in the government sector. The joining process was not cumbersome as the government order issued on June 5 had said that submission of transfer certificates was not mandatory for admitting students in classes 2 to 9.