MGU gears up to conduct exams amid pandemic

Standard operating procedure likely to be published in November

Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) has renewed efforts to hold semester exams in the traditional pen-and-paper mode amidst the pandemic crisis.

With the publication of the notification for second semester undergraduate and postgraduate exams, the authorities are hoping that the exams could be conducted as per physical distancing norms and other protocol prescribed by the health authorities.

A standard operating procedure is likely to be published for the conduct of the exams in November. The entry and exit of students will be arranged without overcrowding of candidates. Wherever possible, rush will be minimised by permitting students to leave the campus in a phased manner. The use of masks and sanitisers will be made compulsory for invigilators and students. There will be facilities for washing hands at the entrance and exit points in each college. Students will have to sanitise their hands before entering exam halls. The seating arrangement will ensure the minimum distance prescribed by the government.

The authorities are hopeful that the exams can be conducted in November as regular classes remain suspended in view of the COVID-19 situation. An assessment of the turnout for each exam showed that physical distancing norms could be adhered to as there would be no other students on the campus, except those who appear for the semester exams.

The major challenge is to provide hostel facility to students coming from outside districts. If college managements are not getting permission from the government to reopen hostels, the varsity will propose that they could identify budget hotels and accommodation for such students.

The students may have to confirm the bookings, but the college authorities will be told to provide information on available facilities nearby the college. The varsity authorities said that such facilities would be able to offer discount to students as a majority of the hotels and lodges have little occupancy in view of the pandemic situation.