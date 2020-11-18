MG varsity drops online attendance for internal assessment

Component to be replaced by additional assignment, viva voce

Mahatma Gandhi University has decided to replace online attendance as a component for internal assessment in view of the continuing technical hurdles faced by students while logging on to the online classes.

The online attendance component can be replaced by an additional assignment/seminar/viva voce. The decision was taken after students informed the university that network and connectivity issues were posing a hindrance to their uninterrupted access to the online sessions. Many students were not able to log in to the classes owing to poor internet connectivity in their areas. The images of students running to their terrace carrying the mobile phones for better connectivity had also come to the notice of the authorities.

The faculty members in affiliated colleges had taken stock of the difficulties being faced by the students in getting proper access to the online sessions. Teachers had found that students in remote areas were the worst hit as they lacked mobile towers that would ensure continued access to online classes. Students in these regions had to travel all the way to areas that enjoyed adequate internet connectivity to log in to the daily sessions.

With the decision to replace the online attendance, the faculty members can choose either an additional assignment for internal assessment. They could also opt for a seminar or a viva voce session in place of online attendance. The academic council had earlier ratified the proposal based on the requests given by the students. Teachers said that the would consider an option that would not require much of online data or time for the students to respond.