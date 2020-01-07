Kochi

Metro to operate as usual today

Kochi Metro will conduct its operations as usual on Wednesday, on the the day of the nation-wide strike, a communication from the agency said here on Tuesday.

Other modes of transport in the city are likely to be affected by the strike.

